The Maine Celtics acquired rookie guard Kameron Warrens from the NBA G League Available Player Pool and waived guard London Johnson.
Warrens, who was a three-year standout at the University of Mary, was a member of Maine’s training camp roster this season and joined the team temporarily in November, replacing Tristan Enaruna, who left the team to participate in the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifying Games.
Johnson played in 10 games for Maine this season, averaging 3.0 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.
