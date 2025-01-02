Henry Ellenson scored 28 points and the Wisconsin Herd beat the Maine Celtics, 117-115, in overtime in an NBA G League game at the Portland Expo.

JD Davison and Baylor Scheierman both had 26 points and five rebounds for Maine. Hason Ward scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Celtics, while Jay Scrubb and Tristan Anaruna each had 14 points.

UP NEXT WHO: Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

AJ Johnson added 16 points, Liam Robbins and Tyler Smith had 14 each and Terence Davis 12 for Wisconsin.

The Celtics host the Herd again at 7 p.m. Friday.

Copy the Story Link