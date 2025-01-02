Mary Bonauto, a Maine civil rights attorney who fought to legalize same-sex marriage in New England and in arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, is being recognized with one of the nation’s top honors from President Biden.

Bonauto is among 20 Americans who will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal Thursday evening, an award given to citizens who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or fellow Americans.

Bonauto fought to legalize same-sex marriage in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine before arguing before the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality in all 50 states.

“Her efforts made millions of families whole and forged a more perfect Union,” the White House said in a written statement Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said in a statement that the award for Bonauto is well-deserved.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Mary Bonauto, a trailblazer from Maine, on being awarded the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal,” Pingree said. “Mary’s relentless dedication to justice and equality has transformed the lives of countless Americans, particularly through her historic advocacy in the Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which affirmed the right to marry the person you love.”

As of 2015, Bonauto was living in Portland. She won the nation’s first case regarding same-sex marriage, allowing same-sex marriage in Massachusetts in 2003.

This story will be updated.

