The Biddeford Police Department confirmed that officers were at an apartment a few blocks from the city’s downtown strip early Friday “assisting another agency” with a raid.

A department dispatcher confirmed that the incident occurred at 16 Clifford St., but declined to name the other agency or agencies that were involved when reached by phone late Friday. TV station WMTW reported the department was assisting agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.

The dispatcher said the police chief might be able to provide additional details but would not be in the office until Monday.

A representative of the FBI’s Boston field office, which oversees Maine, said the office will be closed through the weekend and that additional details would most likely be provided Monday.

