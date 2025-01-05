FALMOUTH – Lois Elaine Beal died peacefully on Nov. 21, 2024.

Born on April 28, 1927, to Gladys and Harvey Boston of Auburn, she married Leroy Beal II on Oct. 16, 1947. Together they built several successful businesses under the umbrella of L.W. Beal and Company. However, animals were her true love, and she was accompanied throughout life by many kitties, several horses and a dog. She was also an accomplished organist.

She possessed a quick wit and a sparkle in her eye. Best described as a force of nature, she was fiercely independent, strong and resilient. She will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers James Boston, Santa Cruz, Calif. and Kenneth Boston, Lakeland, Fla., sister, Joan Libby, Presque Isle,; daughter, Anne Beal, Lisbon Falls, and her son, Leroy Beal III, Lewiston.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Smith, Laconia, N.H.; brother-in-law, Robert Libby, Auburn; grandsons Jason Beal, Bowdoin, Joshua Beal, Auburn, Leroy Beal IV, Auburn, granddaughters Jessica Harlow, Lewiston, Connie Beal, St Albans, Vt., Erika Robishaw, Limerick, Tonya Thurlow, Brunswick, Pollianna Phares, Potosi, Mo., Nermi Parrow, St Louis, Mo.; and several beautiful great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the many amazing staff at The Park Danforth, Prince Point and Northern Light Hospice care.

Friends and family are invited to a Liturgy of the Word on Saturday Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at St Pius Church in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Society.

