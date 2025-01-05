SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Martin O’Connor Brown, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Marty was born in Portland on June 11, 1950, the son of the late Thomas Thornton and Katherine O’Connor Brown.

Marty grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School, then went on to attend Stonehill College, and later served in the U.S. Navy.

Though Marty faced many challenges throughout his life, his artistic talents and unique vision helped him live a life of his choosing. In the last 15 years, he found his home in the open space of Wyoming.

Marty was predeceased by a brother, James Brown.

He is survived by his siblings, Thomas T. Brown Jr. and his spouse Wanda, Stephen Brown, David Brown, Ann Brown, Jane Campbell and her spouse Richard and Kate Thibeault and her spouse Alan. Marty had 12 nieces and nephews who he showered with special mementos over the years and whom he always took an interest in what was happening in their lives. He also leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Services for Marty were held in private with his family. Arrangements are under the direct of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

