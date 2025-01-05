SCARBOROUGH – Suzanne Duncan Clouatre, 81, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 28, 2024.

Sue was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Nov. 9, 1943, to Beulah Fletcher Duncan and Charles Duncan. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1961. She married Francis Clouatre on May 30, 1963.

“Back in the day” Sue enjoyed her morning bowling league and ceramic classes. Her favorite past time, however, was cooking and to say that she excelled at it would be an understatement. Over the years family members tried to replicate many of her recipes, but her grandsons made it known, whatever was made, it was never as good as Meme’s!

Her greatest accomplishment and the thing she was most proud of was her family. Her love for us was unwavering and her devotion to us was fierce. To say she was the rock of our family is an understatement. Sue will be remembered for her strength, thoughtfulness and caring nature for everyone whose lives she touched.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother, father; and brother, Robert Duncan.

Sue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Francis; and two sons, Jeffrey and his wife Connie, Stephen and Maria Ortiz; grandsons Tayler, Justin and Trever; sister-in-law, Marie Duncan; several nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

arlgp.org

