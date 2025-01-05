DOVER, N.H. – Thomas R. Miller passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, in Dover, N.H.
Born in Hagerstown, Md., Thomas served 20 years in the U.S. Army as a decorated combat medic, earning the Bronze Star and other honors.
After retiring, he worked in pharmacy and phlebotomy, volunteered at Merrill Auditorium, and taught at Westbrook Vocational Center.
He is survived by his son, Scott; sister, Elaine; niece, Robyn, nephew, Ken; grandchildren, Devan and Scott; and great-granddaughter, Norah.
A private graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or DAV.
