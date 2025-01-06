The Detroit Pistons signed Maine Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way contract Monday.

Harper played 14 games for Maine this season, averaging 14.1 points in 24.6 minutes per game. He shot 48.3% from the field, including 39.2% from 3-point range.

The 24-year-old Harper, who played four seasons at Rutgers and is the son of a former NBA player, was signed to a two-day deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He participated in the Boston Celtics’ training camp this year before joining the Maine Celtics.

Harper is the 22nd Maine Celtics player to earn a call-up to the NBA and the first since Luka Samanic in the 2022-23 season.

