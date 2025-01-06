Katie Buttarazzi is a high school theater and English teacher at Thornton Academy in Saco.

My perfect day begins by slowly waking up with my husband, Jake, and my moyen poodle, Atlas. Any day where I do not have to wake up to a snoozed alarm usually makes for the most gratifying morning. Bundled up for a chilly winter morning, we make our way, with Atlas in tow to Bayview Beach in Saco. As we cross the bay from Ocean Park to Saco, he somehow knows that we are about to play in the sand; the excited tippy-taps of his front paws create their own little morning melody. Our walks on the beach are slow and exploratory. Washed up lobster traps and broken crab shells welcome us with every footfall. The saltiness of the air, coupled with a good conversation, makes for a welcome start to this morning. After our walk, Atlas gets a pup cup from our local Starbucks. He is the best boy.

As we make our way home to drop off Atlas, we discuss where we should stop for breakfast. Unanimously agreeing on Catface Cafe, we cross the bridge into Biddeford. “I’ll try something new today!” I’ll say to Jake as he gets the door for me. A surprise to no one, I order The Saco breakfast sandwich (egg, turkey, avocado, cheddar, spinach, lemon aioli) and a miso caramel latte with oat milk. From there, we walk around downtown Biddeford, window shopping at Moon Lady Plants and the Biddeford Vintage Market.

My perfect day continues to unfold with an afternoon of quiet relaxation at home. The house feels warm and inviting, and I take full advantage of the quiet space, curling up with a book, lighting a candle, and maybe brewing a cup of lavender tea. Later, as the evening draws near, we make our way toward Kennebunk for dinner at Village Tavern. The drive itself is a scenic painting, the soft glow of the setting sun painting the sky in shades of pink and lavender, a perfect backdrop for the anticipation of a delicious meal.

Dinner at Village Tavern is never just about the food — though the panko-crusted crab cakes, blackened Atlantic salmon, and brussels sprouts are unforgettable — it’s the atmosphere, the conversation, and the time spent with loved ones that truly make the experience. The crème brûlée to finish is the cherry on top, rich and velvety with just the right amount of sweetness to end the evening. Afterward, the excitement of a local theater performance adds a bit of magic to the evening. Whether it’s the emotional depth of a play at Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland or the vibrant energy of a musical at City Theater in Biddeford, supporting local artists and experiencing live performances feels like the perfect way to close out the day.

Reflecting on it all, my perfect day is about the little things: the warmth of home, the companionship of ones I love, the charm of our local communities, and the satisfaction of living fully in the moment. It’s a day that reminds me of how beautiful life can be when you take the time to savor it, appreciate the simple pleasures, and surround yourself with the people and places that bring you joy. It’s not about grand gestures or perfect plans, but about finding contentment in the rhythm of daily life. It is perfect days like this that are filled with both peace and excitement — making for the perfect balance I wish I could enact everyday.

