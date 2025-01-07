St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for tenors and basses before its spring concerts on May 17 and 18. Sopranos and altos may join the waiting list. The concerts will feature Kodály “Missa Brevis,” Britten “Rejoice in the Lamb” and a potpourri of other works, old and new. To schedule an audition, email audition@ceciliachoir.org.

St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is a fully auditioned group of singers that includes talented youth and seasoned performers. The choir performs the very finest challenging choral repertoire spanning the centuries from medieval to modern, under the direction of husband-and-wife team Linda Blanchard and Sean Fleming of Damariscotta. In the English choral tradition, the group sings with a straight tone, enabling attention to fine-tuning rich harmonies. Much of the repertoire is a cappella, but the choir is often accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra.

The chamber choir describes itself as “a dedicated and friendly bunch, eager to welcome new members and we especially encourage gifted students to audition.” Rehearsals are high-energy and challenging.

“We work hard, but we keep the rehearsals upbeat and fun,” Blanchard said in a prepared release. “We provide practice materials to use at home so singers can come to rehearsal feeling prepared and ready to go.”

Singers wishing to audition should have good vocal control, and sopranos and altos should be able to sing without vibrato. The ability to read music is preferred, but those who cannot read may participate by spending extra time learning the music at home with the aid of provided practice materials.

Rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Andrew’s Church on Glidden Street in Newcastle. For more information about the choir, visit facebook.com/stceciliachamberchoir and ceciliachoir.org.

