ESTERO, Fla. – William George Becker, III, “Bill” 56, died unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024.

Born on Aug. 18, 1968 in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of William George Becker, Jr. and Patricia Bushnell Becker. Bill grew up in Basking Ridge, N.J. and attended Hebron Academy in Hebron. He graduated with the class of 1987. Bill took a gap year and travelled the world with Up With People, an organization that promotes community, immersive cultural experiences, and service in communities.

After Up With People, Bill attended the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He graduated in 1992 with a major in International Business and Economics.

He married Elizabeth “Beth” Godfrey, who also attended University of Mount Union, on June 25, 1994 in Washington, D.C. After their marriage, they moved to Hebron and worked at his alma mater, Hebron Academy, where Bill held the positions of director major and planned giving, dorm parent, senior class advisor and swim coach.

Bill went on to become the director of Institutional Advancement at Cheverus High School and director of Development of the Girl Scouts of Maine and then to become director of finance for Peter Cianchette’s campaign for governor. Later, he was the campaign manager for Matt Jacobson’s campaign for governor and served as director of finance for Mary Mayhew’s campaign for governor.

In 2002, Bill founded an organization originally known as the Maine Heritage Policy Center which provides research, data and analysis for conservatives. During his tenure, MHPC quickly established itself as a serious player in state politics. He oversaw major organizational growth, building an impressive team from scratch, with conservative ideas being front and center. He set the foundation for what MHPC, now the Maine Policy Institute, would become. After he left MHPC, Bill went on to become vice president and a wealth advisor for Key Private Bank. More recently, Bill was a managing director for Corporate Finance Associates handling mergers and acquisitions in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. office.

Bill was involved in the Maine community serving on many boards of directors. He was a former board member of the Portland Regional Chamber as the past president, past treasurer and finance committee; former trustee of Hebron Academy; former board member of the Cumberland Club; former board member of Up With People and past president of the Up with People International Alumni Association.

Most importantly, Bill was extremely proud of his children, Caitlyn and Patrick. He always took the opportunity to tell his friends how much he loved them. In 2017, Bill sought out and connected with his birth mother, and was deeply grateful for the time he was able to spend with her and his sisters.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Patricia Bushnell Becker and William George Becker, Jr.

Bill is survived by his children, Caitlyn Becker of Scarborough, Patrick Becker of Falmouth; his former wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Becker of Falmouth; his brother, Robert Becker of Westport Island; his birth mother, Jeanie Flanagan of Stuart, Fla.; his sisters Amy Denedios of Jensen Beach, Fla., Jill Flanagan of Stuart, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, and to recognize Bill’s dedication to Up With People, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to

Up With People

International

Alumni Association,

P.O. Box 333,

New Castle, NH 03854

https://uwpiaa.org/donate/

or to recognize Bill’s dedication to Hebron Academy, donations can be made to

Hebron Academy,

P.O. Box 309,

Hebron, ME 04238

https://www.hebronacademy.org/support-hebron/why-give/give-online

