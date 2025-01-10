The Mt. Ararat High School boys hockey team will be permitted to resume practice and competition Saturday as an investigation into allegations of hazing continue.

Superintendent Heidi O’Leary of School Administrative District 75 made the announcement in a letter to players on Friday afternoon.

“I understand that this week has been challenging for many of you, and I appreciate your patience and resilience during this time,” she wrote. “I am pleased to inform you that practices and games will resume starting tomorrow, and I hope this brings some excitement and focus back to your season.”

The team will play at Biddeford on Saturday, according to its schedule.

Practices have been on hold since Monday, when O’Leary announced that the district was investigating allegations of bullying involving members of the cooperative team that includes players from SAD 75, Lisbon and Bath. The team also postponed a game that had been scheduled for Wednesday against Gorham.

Although school officials have not offered any details about the allegations, they were described in a conversation between an attorney for the school district and a player on the team who saw the incident.

The interview was recorded by a parent and shared with the Press Herald on the condition that neither the parent nor the child would be identified.

In it, the player described an incident in which two senior players held down a freshman and assaulted him with pickles in the locker room at an opposing school late last month. The senior players also allegedly tried to remove the younger boy’s pants as he screamed in protest.

There also were references during the interview to previous incidents that may be part of the investigation, but the student said he did not personally witness those.

O’Leary’s letter to players stressed that the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lewiston law firm Brann & Isaacson, is still ongoing.

“It’s important for all student athletes to take a moment to carefully review the Athlete Code of Conduct to ensure we uphold the highest standards both on and off the ice,” she wrote. “Let’s use this opportunity to focus on what we love most – playing hockey, improving our skills and working together as a team.”

Prior to Friday’s announcement, O’Leary had allowed the junior varsity team to resume practice and competition, but with different coaches.

At a SAD75 school committee Thursday night, board members voted unanimously to approve Erik Baker to serve as interim coach, replacing A.J. Kavanaugh. Baker is Superintendent O’Leary’s brother.

School officials stressed that the appointment of an interim coach was in no way a negative reflection on current staff but merely a way to ensure the investigation proceeds in a fair and thorough manner,” board chair Amy Spelke said Thursday.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to the volunteer coaches who have generously stepped in to support and guide you during this time,” O’Leary wrote Friday. “Let’s show them the respect and dedication they deserve by giving our best effort in every practice and game.”

This story will be updated

