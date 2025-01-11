Trying to appease his Republican constituents, Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, is sounding tough on immigration. As a white person whose ancestors immigrated generations ago, this is easy for Golden. No one will threaten him with deportation, assume he’s a criminal or snitch on him to ICE.

The Wabanaki people have a long list of harms done to them — especially the women and children — by immigrants from Europe. But they don’t have the power to deport us.

The descendants of immigrants have quickly forgotten how their families once appeared on this continent, uninvited and fleeing desperate hunger or ethnic “cleansing.” Now that they are the top dogs, they want to punch down on the people who tend the crops that feed us all.

Pandering to racist sentiment in order to gain favor with voters is morally bankrupt. This is about what we have come to expect from Golden. Perhaps he should review the many contributions of new Mainers to our cultural, economic and political life before setting out to vilify immigrants just to gain elusive popularity.

Lisa Savage

Solon

