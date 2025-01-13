Biddeford Middle School’s Drama Club will present Disney’s “Aladdin JR.” Production on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the BMS Performing Arts Center. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The BMS Drama Club cast and crew includes 75 students led by Coleen Hatt and Rob Petit.

“Our students have poured their hearts into bringing the magic of Disney’s Aladdin JR. to life,” said Drama Club Director Hatt. “Their talent, hard work, and creativity shine in every scene, and we can’t wait to share this incredible production with our community. We invite everyone to join us, cheer on these amazing students, and experience the joy and excitement of live theater.”

Spectators will love this exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with a heart of gold, according to a Biddeford School Department press release. Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as new songs added for the Broadway production. With new, colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.

Both shows are open to the public with general admission seating. There is no admission fee to attend; however, donations are welcome.

Disney’s “Aladdin JR.” is presented through a special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by, Music Theatre International.

