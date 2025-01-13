When I took my first bite of the okonomiyaki (savory pancake) from the new The Send Brewing, I felt like Brad Pitt when he tried peanut butter for the first time in “Meet Joe Black.”

“I thoroughly enjoy this peanut butter,” said Pitt with a sparkling smile on his face.

That’s how I felt about the okonomiyaki, but magnify the sentiment by a thousand.

Let me congratulate The Send (I’ve decided to get casual and just call it The Send) on healing the wound left by the closure of Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood.

I was so excited to go I did something I almost never do. I went on opening day, minutes, in fact, after the doors were unlocked. The place was already at least half full and was packed by the time I left a half hour later. Seems I wasn’t alone in my enthusiasm about Japanese comfort food and beer.

Because they had literally just opened moments before my arrival, The Send wasn’t offering their full menu just yet, but the owner told me it would be available by the end of the day.

Fine by me. Next time I’ll be sure to try the Tamagoyaki Teishoku (rolled omelet with grated daikon, seasoned Napa cabbage and sweet soy sauce).

For this visit, I ordered the okonomiyaki ($12) and paired it with the daikon salad ($8 and also terrific!).

The okonomiyaki was served hot and fresh, and was covered with white stripes of house-made okonomiyaki sauce. Other ingredients include Napa cabbage, bonito flakes (dried fish), Kewpie mayo (Japanese mayonnaise) and pickled ginger.

Here’s the most important thing about my experience with the Okonomiyaki: I ate it slowly and savored it.

I’ve been writing reviews like this for several years and one hallmark has been that I am usually famished and often inhale my food.

This time was different. This was textbook mindful eating. I acutely noticed the texture and flavors of every bite.

Okonomiyaki, $12. The Send Brewing, 15 Ocean St., South Portland. thesendbrewing.com.

