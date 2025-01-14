U.S. Sen. Angus King questioned Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run the Department of Defense, about his past statements on women in combat and rules of engagement on the battlefield during a contentious hearing Tuesday.

Hegseth was appearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, of which King is a member, for a confirmation hearing on his nomination.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has come under scrutiny for accusations of excessive drinking, sexual assault and financial mismanagement during his time running veterans’ organizations — all topics that were brought up by lawmakers on the committee.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, asked Hegseth about a passage in his book, “The War on Warriors,” in which he wrote that “it should be boys” who are sent to fight.

“You’ve testified here today that you believe in women in combat, but you didn’t just last year. How do you explain your conversion?” King asked.

Hegseth replied that writing a book is different than serving as secretary of defense.

“My comment there was about the burdensome rules of engagement that members of our generation, men and women, have seen on the battlefield,” he said.

Hegseth’s views on women in the military were one of the key issues raised at Tuesday’s hearing after he said in a podcast in November that “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.”

“You will have to change how you see women to do this job well,” Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Hegseth during one particularly heated period of questioning. “And I don’t know if you are capable of that.”

King also asked Hegseth if he thinks provisions established by the Geneva Conventions creating standards for the treatment of civilians and soldiers during wars should be repealed.

“How we treat our wounded, how we treat our prisoners, the applications of the Geneva Conventions are incredibly important,” Hegseth said. “But we would all have to acknowledge that the way we fought our wars back when the Geneva Conventions were written are a lot different than the asymmetric, nonconventional counterinsurgency I encountered in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

King followed up to ask if that means torture is OK.

“That is not what I said,” Hegseth said. “I’ve never been party to torture. We are a country that fights by the rule of law. Our men and women always do. Yet we have too many people here, in air-conditioned offices, that like to point fingers at the guys in dark and dangerous places … who are doing things that people in Washington, D.C., would never dare to do.”

King also asked Hegseth if he would oversee an end to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and said he is concerned that if the U.S. abandons Ukraine, it could send a message to China that they can take Taiwan without significant resistance.

‼️Senator Angus King (I-Maine): Are we going to abandon Ukraine? Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth: We know who the aggressor is. We know who the good guy is. We’d like to see it as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible. But that war needs to come to an end. pic.twitter.com/cBXUUnBaLM — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) January 14, 2025

Hegseth responded that Trump has made clear he wants to see an end to the Ukraine war.

“We know who the aggressor is; we know who the good guy is,” Hegseth said. “We’d like to see it as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible, but that war needs to come to an end.”

