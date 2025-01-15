Comedy

Friday 1/17-Sunday 1/19

Rachel Scanlon: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 1/18

Capital City Improv Comedy: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $15 students. meetinghousearts.org

Sunday 1/19

Lobster Role Live: Live Dungeons and Dragons play, 6 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $18. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Thursday 1/23

“Improv Cage Match”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

Sean Patton: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursdays, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. hifidelitybeer.com

Advertisement

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/25

“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

“Brazen Bandits”: With occasional activities/presentations, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Through 1/26

“Ringing In the New Year”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Advertisement

Through 1/31

“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Wild and Precious Life”: Claire Loon Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 2/1

“Who Knows What Grows in the Morning Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

“5.5” and “Phone Photos”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Advertisement

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Film

Sunday 1/19

Pandora’s Box (1929): 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $15. kinonik.org

Through 1/19

“Vermiglio” (2024): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday, $10, $7 students Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

Wednesday 1/22

“Join or Die” (2023): Rated PG, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration encouraged. 773-8745

“Belfast” (2021): Rated PG-13, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (1962): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 1/23

“Every Little Thing” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Advertisement

Friday 1/24-Sunday 1/26

“From Ground Zero” (2024): Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday, $10, $7 students Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org

“Red Rooms” (2023): French and English with English subtitles, 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Through 1/28

“Keanuary”: Keanu Reeves films every Tuesday, 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. novelmaine.com

Ongoing

Advertisement

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 1/17

Maine Academy of Modern Music’s “Rock of (All) Ages”: 5 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10, $5 students. space538.org

Modern Friendship; Talons of Spring; Tiger Bomb: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Robben Harris Project; Maddoc Johnson: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Advertisement

Rose Alley: Tribute to Jerry Garcia, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 1/17 & Saturday 1/18

Women in Harmony, “Changes, A Choral Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $15-$20. wihmaine.org

Saturday 1/18

Jud Caswell: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org

Unique Unknown and Friends: 2 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $10 under age, $18 at door, $13 under 10. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Advertisement

Party of the Sun; John Dorney: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

GoldenOak; Cilla Bonnie: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Harsh; Red Tail Hawk: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Heather Lynn; Oodelally; Emily Irving: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Hello Newman: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 1/19

Advertisement

Richard Roberts Memorial Concert: Presented by the Rossini Club, 3 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors, students free. rossiniclub.org

Thus Love; Lahnah; Red Eft: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $17. oxbowbeer.com

Thursday 1/23

Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 1/24

Forget, Forget; Future Mailmen; Dirocco and Cato: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com

Advertisement

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

LaMP: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 1/18

Advertisement

“The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $15. lyricmusictheater.org

Friday 1/24

“Reading Is Fundamental!”: Drag show inspired by LGBTQ+ authors and their works, 6 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. novelmaine.com

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

“Newsies Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $15. lyricmusictheater.org

Through 2/9

Advertisement

“A Delicate Balance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Feb. 2, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-want. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 1/18

Geoffrey M. Cooper author talk: “The Third Man,” 1 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland. Free. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Elisa Boxer author talk: Part of the library’s CEHS Alumni Spotlight series, followed by children’s book writing workshop, 2 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Dorcy Rugamba author talk: Work-in-progress reading of translating “Hewa Rwanda: Letters to the Absent,” 3 and 7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $7, no one turned away for lack of funds. eventbrite.com

Tuesday 1/21

Andy Young author talk: “Life in 600 Words,” 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Wednesday 1/22

Jason Read author talk: “Unemployed Negativity: Fragments on Philosophy, Politics and Culture,” 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5. space538.org

Advertisement

Thursday 1/23

Amanda Montell author talk: “The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

“Alive to This: Essays on Living Fully” authors talk: Featuring 10 of the 20 authors of the book, 7 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. backcovebooks.com

Karen Nelson author talk: “The Sunken Town,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Advertisement

Books à la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Advertisement

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

Advertisement

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Copy the Story Link