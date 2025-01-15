Police arrested a Buxton man they say is one of two involved in gunfire reported outside the Maine Mall last month.

Buxton police officers arrested Jonathan Hanson, 21, at a home along Haines Meadow Road Tuesday night. They were assisted by a South Portland police officer, that department said in a written statement Wednesday night.

No one was injured in the December shooting, which followed an altercation inside a restaurant near the mall.

Hanson, who was arraigned Wednesday, is charged with reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and criminal mischief, the department said. His bail was set at $10,000.

Police have not located the other suspect, Westbrook resident Navinn Ean, and the investigation will continue, the department said.

Buxton police officers attempted to stop a pickup truck Tuesday night, but it sped off in what appeared to be an attempt to evade police. “Although police knew the owner of the vehicle had possible ties to the South Portland shooting suspects, the stop was for an unrelated traffic offense,” the South Portland department said.

Police then found that truck parked at the home on Haines Meadow Road, at an address with “known ties to the South Portland shooting suspects,” and determined that Hanson was inside the home. Officers spoke to Hanson through a loudspeaker as they prepared to request a search warrant for the property, but Hanson emerged from the home and was arrested at around 11:30 p.m. the department said.

