Bowdoin men’s ice hockey forward Luke Wheeler was nominated for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award, presented to college hockey’s finest citizen.

The senior captain is the only Division III player among the 14 nominees, which includes Maine senior defender David Breazeale, and is the first Bowdoin nominee since Camil Blanchet in 2018.

“Luke is the leader of our hockey program in every sense of the word,” Bowdoin coach Ben Guite said in a statement. “He is our top performer on the ice. He excels in the classroom. He uses his athletic platform to make a difference in the community. In my hockey career as a player and a coach, I have met a lot of great people that serve others first. I have yet to come across anyone that cares, prepares and leads to help others as diligently as Luke Wheeler.”

Finalists will be announced in February. The award recipient will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.

Two named NESCAC Players of the Week

Sophomore goaltender Sarah Peterson earned her second NESCAC women’s ice hockey player of the week distinction after anchoring No. 10 Bowdoin’s weekend road sweep of Trinity. Peterson saved 27 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win and saved 26 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win.

Reigning conference player of the year Sydney Jones earned the women’s basketball player of the week distinction by leading No. 5 Bowdoin to double-digit home wins over Tufts and Connecticut College. The senior guard averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and three steals while shooting 60% from the field and 63% from beyond the arc.

