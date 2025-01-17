While I am not a Maine resident, I am looking to Sen. Susan Collins to remember the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in hearings for Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.
Collins has shown herself to be interested in bipartisanship. After meeting with Kavanaugh, and questioning him regarding Roe v. Wade, she believed his responses. Unfortunately, Collins later reported that she had been misled. And indeed she had.
Maine is known for its independent residents. I expect Sen. Collins’ constituents to demand that she look at the past words and actions of Cabinet selections, particularly Pete Hegseth, and not give much weight to the responses he gives while angling for this important post. There is abundant evidence of his beliefs and actions that disqualify him from this post.
Christine Donohue
Metuchen, N.J.
