They canceled the Lobster Dip this year. About eight years ago, they postponed it twice — once because it was too windy and a week later because of freezing rain. They still had it, eventually, calling it “Freezin’ for a Reason.” Then they canceled it because the waves were too big and there were rip currents? Nobody goes to these event to swim. They dip and get out of the water.

During the 10 times I did the “dip,” they had lifeguards, cops, EMTs and four or five people in wet suits, who were already posted in the water ahead of us, to make sure people were safe … but cancel it? All of the fun of this event is freezing and jumping in the water for a “dang good cause!” It’s the Atlantic Ocean in January … of course it’s freezing!

So, I’m done with the dipping. I suspect next year they’ll be having this event at an indoor heated pool somewhere.

Brett Trudeau

South Portland

