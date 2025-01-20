Portland-based musician Cam Jones, who records under the name Yes We Kin, contributed a song to a brand new Jackson Browne tribute album called “There’s Still Something There For Me.”

The album takes its name from Browne’s song “Something Fine,” and was put together by Jones’ longtime friend, New Jersey-based singer-songwriter and producer Erik Kase Romero.

Jones said that about a year ago he saw a video that Romero shared of himself playing a Jackson Browne song and jokingly commented that making a compilation could be a thing: “He ended up doing it.”

“He’s an amazing record producer, guitar player for the band The Front Bottoms and is an incredible songwriter who puts out his own music as well,” said Jones.

Jones’ contribution is the classic Browne song “The Pretender.”

The song includes these lines:

I’m gonna rent myself a house in the shade of the freeway

Gonna pack my lunch in the morning

And go to work each day

And when the evening rolls around

I’ll go on home and lay my body down

Browne’s version is full of piano, bass, drums and both electric and acoustic guitar. There are harmony vocals from Graham Nash and David Crosby and a lush string section.

Jones has an opposite take, which is why it works so well. It’s not standing in the shadow of the original, but rather offers a delicate framework of acoustic guitar and earnest vocals. Jones’ “The Pretender” gives off the kind of energy that, say, Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” does. It tells a poignant story without complex ornamentation.

Jones explained that his love of the song itself was not the only reason why he recorded it for the tribute album.

“After the world shut down during the pandemic, a few prospects I had in my life dried up and I sort of fell into the rat wheel of a day job that didn’t go anywhere just like how the world was stagnant,” he said.

“The lyrics mirrored my life, I was renting an apartment at the time next to 295 and the focus on ‘struggling for the legal tender’ really resonated with me at a time in my life where I questioned and re-evaluated a lot about what I wanted out of it and not really going anywhere.”

The album covers 11 Browne songs, including “These Days” by Dogwood Tales, “Doctor My Eyes” by Mobley and “The Load Out” by Brother Bird.

All proceeds from album sales will be donated to Crisis Text Line, the national mental health nonprofit that offers support 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Anyone in the U.S. in need of help can connect with a volunteer crisis counselor by texting HOME to 741741.

You can download “There’s Still Something There For Me” on the Bandcamp platform. (erikkaseromero.bandcamp.com).

Cam Jones is also up to his ears in some other cover songs, some of which you can hear live very soon in the return of the Clash of the Titans local music cover band series. Local supergroups of musicians compete as huge national acts, mostly for bragging rights.

The last clash took place in 2017, and revival plans in 2020 were scrapped because of the pandemic.

Jones will be playing bass in the Chappell Roan band, featuring singer Crystal Marie, and will front the LCD Soundsystem band in a clash versus Talking Heads in May.

The good news is that the first clash, Chappell Roan versus Lady Gaga, will be at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland on Jan. 31. Jones said he’s in the midst of rescheduling the rest of the shows, because Maine Craft Distilling shared a few days ago on social media its plans to close down the Public House part of the business for the winter, citing rising costs.

In the meantime, Crystal Marie is pumped to do her thing as Chappell Roan.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Chappell Roan since ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ was released in 2023. With pop anthems like ‘Pink Pony Club’ and ‘Red Wine Supernova,’ you simply cannot resist singing along,” said Marie.

Marie said that Roan’s music is fun and very danceable. “The idea of bringing that energy to the first Clash of the Titans revival is exciting. I am thrilled to take on such a charismatic, theatrical role while facing my friend, Amanda” (Arnold, who will perform as Lady Gaga).

“Amanda is an expert and seasoned performer who takes her craft seriously. She designs her costumes, choreographs her songs, and really dedicates herself to any role she takes on. In my opinion she is the perfect Lady Gaga and I am looking forward to taking her on,” said Marie.

Fans should be ready for the “Hot To Go” dance, full band costumes, sing-alongs all night, an unforgettable time and possibly Pink Pony Cosmopolitans.

Clash of the Titans: Lady Gaga vs. Chappell Roan, 8 p.m. Jan. 31. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. mainecraftdistilling.com.

