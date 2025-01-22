Comedy

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

Sean Patton: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 1/30

Free Showcase Thursday: 7 p.m., followed by open mic, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. Free. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“The Roast of Sean Boucher”: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $5 suggested donation. blueportlandmaine.org

Friday 1/31

Will Burkart: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursdays, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. hifidelitybeer.com

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/25

“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

“Brazen Bandits”: With occasional activities/presentations, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Through 1/26

“Ringing In the New Year”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/31

“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Wild and Precious Life”: Claire Loon Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 2/1

“Who Knows What Grows in the Morning Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

“5.5” and “Phone Photos”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Through 5/3

“Love Unfolded”: By Yarmouth Arts Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 1/24-Sunday 1/26

“From Ground Zero” (2024): Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday, $10, $7 students Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org

“Red Rooms” (2023): French and English with English subtitles, 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 1/25

“Ratatouille” (2007): Rated G, 3 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 1/28

“Keanuary”: Keanu Reeves films every Tuesday, 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. novelmaine.com

Tuesday 1/28

“Double Indemnity” (1944): Rated PG, 5 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday 1/29 & Saturday 2/1

“The Thing From Another World” (1951): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 1/30

“Three Promises” (2023): Arabic with English subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 1/31

“Christopher Robin” (2018): Rated PG, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“DIG! XX” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 1/31-Sunday 2/2

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (2024): Rated PG-13, Persian with English subtitles, 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 1/24

Forget, Forget; Future Mailmen; Dirocco and Cato: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

LaMP: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 1/25

Sue Sheriff Jazz; Paul Brinnel and His Personnel: 6 and 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

A Glezele Tey: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Mike Maurice: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. thehillarts.me

The NuBand: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50. porttix.com

The Blues Prophets: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tuesday 1/28

Joy Oladokun: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26 advance, $32 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 1/29

Seniska and Associates: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

Thursday 1/30

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Half Waif; Kristine Leschper: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Stone Temple Posers; Heart Shaped Box: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 1/31

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $38 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Julia Gagnon: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Womps; Oodelally; Ladybrain and Friends: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Gimme Gimme Disco: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 1/24

“Reading Is Fundamental!”: Drag show inspired by LGBTQ+ authors and their works, 6 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. novelmaine.com

Friday 1/24 & Saturday 1/25

“Newsies Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $15. lyricmusictheater.org

Saturday 1/25

Toddy Brook Spoken Word/Open Mic: 3-5 p.m., Toddy Brook Golf and Café, 925 Sligo Road, North Yarmouth. Topics “rated” PG-13, no politics. Teens and families welcome. 620-4672

“Willow’s Apothecary”: Dance and live music, 7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. Free. eventbrite.com

“Life Be Lifin'”: By Monét X Change, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $38-$48. statetheatreportland.com

Sunday 1/26

BLK Plutoh: Multimedia show with light, video, sounds and spoken word, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5-$20 suggested donation. space538.org

Wednesday 1/29-Sunday 2/23

“Murder on the Links”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, additional show 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-47 Jan. 29 and 30, $35-$73 Saturday and Sunday, $30-$67 all others, discounts for ages 65-plus and students. portlandstage.org

Through 2/1

“How May I Help You?”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 2/9

“A Delicate Balance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Feb. 2, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-want. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 1/25

Margaret Jones author talk: “Walking Sacred Sites,” 1 p.m., Books-A-Million, 430 Gorham Road, South Portland. Free. eventbrite.com

Jeff Mao author talk: “Essential Chinese Hot Pot Cookbook,” 1 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Mason Pratt author talk: “On the Knife Edge,” 2 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Tuesday 1/28

Gernert Co. publishers talk: Discussion about agents and publishing with Jeff Fishman, vice president and literary agent at The Gernert Co., 1 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

“One Big Joke; Translating the Humor in Osamu Dazai”: Discussion with translator Sam Bett and teacher Kerry Anderson, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5, limited free community tickets available. space538.org

Thursday 1/30

Richard Cass and Kevin St. Jarre authors talk: Cape authors discuss the writing and publishing process, 6:30 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Friday 1/31

Emily Austin author talk: “We Could Be Rats,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books à la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

