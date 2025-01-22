President Biden’s farewell address to the nation pointed to the frightening rise of an American oligarchy, who lately have increasingly married their obscene rise in wealth to their equally abhorrent grab for power. Maybe the time has come for those of the “many” to demand a much greater accountability from those of the “few.”

To this end, I would offer at least one interesting and suggestive coincidence. Reports indicate that Elon Musk has acquired something in the range of an additional $200 billion of wealth since the election. As it happens, that sudden rise in one man’s personal fortune (already the world’s richest man) would cover the larger part of the misfortune and loss incurred by our fellow Americans in the recent California fires.

It seems to me there might be a way here to remedy at least two of the great problems we are facing today as a nation — with one neat solution. And Elon needn’t worry; he can always claim it as a tax deduction.

William Klingelhofer

Bristol

