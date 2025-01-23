Caroline Dotsey scored 20 points and the University of Maine women’s basketball beat UMass Lowell, 77-44, on Thursday night in Orono.

Caroline Bornemann added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East), who earned their third straight win. Paula Gallego added 12 points and five assists, and Asta Blauenfeldt had 10 points.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine at New Hampshire WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

Abby Lindsey scored 16 points and Sydney Watkins added 11 for UMass Lowell (2-16, 0-6).

