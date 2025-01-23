Caroline Dotsey scored 20 points and the University of Maine women’s basketball beat UMass Lowell, 77-44, on Thursday night in Orono.

Caroline Bornemann added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East), who earned their third straight win. Paula Gallego added 12 points and five assists, and Asta Blauenfeldt had 10 points.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine at New Hampshire

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

Abby Lindsey scored 16 points and Sydney Watkins added 11 for UMass Lowell (2-16, 0-6).

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles