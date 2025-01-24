The water line has been brought over from York County Jail to the building site, the foundation for the First Responder Training Center has been poured, sewer piping is complete, and soon, installation of structural steel for the training center will commence.

York County Commissioners learned during a mid-January site tour that if all continues to go well, the training center building project may be complete by the end of this year. The nearby York County Recovery Center project is expected to be completed sometime in 2026. The foundation is slated to be poured in March.

The training center will serve all first responders – firefighters, emergency medical service providers, law enforcement and dispatchers. It is designed to provide timely instruction, in a central location, for those looking to complete mandatory and ongoing training, to those entering a profession, and more.

Darcy Valido, assistant director of operations at Sanford Regional Communications Center, learned her craft in-house, inside the dispatch center. There were also training stints at the Emergency Services Communications Bureau in Augusta, and at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro – the former 94 miles away, the latter, 107 miles from the Sanford communications center.

Valido sees value in having a training center close by the agency where she has worked for 15 years. The Sanford center serves 15 law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies in 11 municipalities. The dispatch center has 22 full-time positions and five reserves.

For her department, the new York County First Responder Training Center would be about five miles away – but even York County’s most far-flung locations are a reasonable distance from the site on Layman Way in Alfred, where earth moving equipment began preparing the site in mid-October. Old Orchard Beach first responders would be 21 miles away, York, 27 miles, and Cornish, 34 miles away.

And while training close to home is a definite asset for first responders, it isn’t the only one, said Valido.

“We will have more opportunity for unified public safety training with police, fire, EMS, and even other dispatch centers,” she said. “And continuing education is paramount to maintaining and enhancing our skills.”

Wells Police Capp. Kevin Chabot, also chair of the District 1 Training Council, sees the first responder training center as a hub for mandated as well as specialized training – and a draw for those considering their career choices.

“It gives them something to aspire to,” he said. “You know the training will be available as you go on.”

Currently, individual police departments across York County coordinate much of the training for those employed by their departments, inviting others to join them as there is space available. New, uncertified police hires attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro for 18 weeks.

And while he said the Maine Criminal Justice Academy does a good job of planning and hosting training sessions for various courses at its Vassalboro base, Chabot noted its distance from many York County departments.

Chabot, who has taught at the academy and at York County Community College, outlined an array of training topics – from escalation techniques to officer wellness, first aid, digital evidence, forensic statement analysis, community policing, cell phone forensics, mental health topics, and more, that could be offered locally.

“We envision the center having specialized type of training … in a regional way so not one agency is expected to bear the burden of hosting it,” said Chabot.

Waterboro Fire Chief Matt Bors, also his community’s town administrator, said a regional training hub for first responders is long overdue.

“While I have not been directly involved, I see the benefits for the local communities, having a state-of-the-art facility and programs nearby will be a significant asset to the departments,” Bors said. “I’m confident that this will increase our capabilities to provide the best possible services to our residents and guests.”

York County Fire Administrator Roger Hooper, who has been planning and organizing the First Responder Training Center for the past four years, with input from a committee of first responders, said a centralized location and shared resources where all first responders can learn, and practice are huge assets.

“A facility like this has been a dream for many generations,” said Hooper. He noted it is financed primarily by a portion of York County government’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding, and other sources. Congressionally Directed Spending, through Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King, will help outfit the facility with equipment, props and training aids.

“We’ll host national level classes,” said Hooper. “We’ll provide the standard initial entry training classes as well as specialized training. We’ll be able to do this on a set schedule, and for multiple agencies at one time. Partnering with other training and educational organizations, such as the York County Community College, will enhance educational opportunities.”

Design build contractors Landry French took York County Commissioners and County Manager Greg Zinser on a tour of the 17-acre Layman Way property on Jan. 15.

“It’s great to see this coming together, ” said Commissioner Justin Chenette, “I can see the progress the team is making.”

“I’m pleased to see the progress. It seems to be on track, and I am looking forward to seeing it done,” said Commissioner Richard Clark.

“I am so pleased with the whole project, and amazed at how quickly it has come together,” said Commissioner Donna Ring. “I am proud of what the county has accomplished with American Rescue Plan Act funds, very proud.”

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

