I am writing to thank the unknown person who so kindly and anonymously found my checkbook, which must have fallen out of my pocketbook at Bayside Bowl, and drove it all the way to my home in South Portland.
It’s wonderful to know that kind, thoughtful people still exist. The fact that this Good Samaritan didn’t sign the note that was left with the checkbook on my doorstep tells me that they are also extremely humble.
I am so grateful that they were the person to find it. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.
Lisa Riley
South Portland
