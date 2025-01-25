As the parent of three students enrolled at Cape Elizabeth schools, I was disappointed to learn of the unethical actions of some Cape parents on behalf of their children (“Cape Elizabeth parents shared old tests, principal says,” Jan. 13).

My primary disappointment is for the way these actions diminish and devalue the hard work that Cape teachers do every day. We are fortunate to have excellent teachers, staff and administrators in our schools, and I would understand if they feel demoralized by the actions of these parents. I want to voice my support for our Cape educators and am confident that most Cape parents see and value their care and dedication as much as I do.

I also feel for the children of these unnamed parents. They are being denied the opportunity to succeed on their own merits and to gain pride and dignity as a result. Adding insult to injury, they are being made complicit in an antisocial scheme that directly and negatively affects their fellow classmates.

On the bright side, this incident serves as a reminder that we are collectively responsible for the culture and the values of our schools. While there are evidently some among us who subscribe to the hollow idea of achievement and advancement at any cost, they are most certainly a minority. The rest of us owe it to our children and teachers to reject that perspective and ensure that those shallow values do not gain broader acceptance in our community.

Phil Walsh

Cape Elizabeth

