As dozens of North Atlantic right whales continue to group near Jeffreys Ledge, marine officials are urging lobster fishermen to remove nearby fishing gear and said they will not be enforcing state and federal laws mandating the use of two endlines on trap gear.

As many as 90 individual right whales — a significant portion of the critically endangered species’ global population — have been identified off the ledge’s western edge within the last two weeks, said Patrick Keliher, Department of Marine Resources commissioner. Jeffreys Ledge is east of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

In a Friday evening announcement, Keliher urged fishermen to remove gear that is set deeper than 300 feet from the surrounding area. He added that the Maine Marine Patrol, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Law Enforcement and U.S. Coast Guard will not be enforcing laws that require the use of at least two endlines.

Having fewer lines in the water reduces the risk of a whale becoming entangled in the ropes. Federal officials confirmed the first case of lobster fishing gear directly causing a right whale death in October.

Though the recommendations are voluntary, Keliher argued that “failure of the industry to self-regulate” could trigger external regulations. If a whale becomes entangled in rope, that incident could be linked to the Maine fishing industry and the individual who set the rope, he said.

“One entanglement will eventually lead to additional federal restrictions, including closed areas and limiting the use of traditional gear (i.e. rope),” Keliher said. “I urge fishermen to work together to reduce the amount of gear and endlines in the area in order to protect both the right whales as well as the future of the Maine lobster fishery.”

The whales were first spotted nearly two weeks ago, as was a “large amount” of fishing gear, officials said at the time.

A temporary speed restriction of 10 knots has been in effect since the whales were spotted. Though the restriction is voluntary, it is a violation of federal law to knowingly come within 500 yards of one of the whales.

“Vessels transiting the area at night should be extremely careful as a collision with a right whale will not only injure the whale but also puts your safety at risk,” Keliher said. “Do not assume a right whale will avoid your vessel.”

There are fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales living in the wild, according to the latest population count, though the population appeared to grow slightly since the previous count in 2020. Boat strikes and fishing gear entanglement are among the most common causes of death for the critically endangered species.

