Lincoln County Historical Association will present a talk on Dave Probert’s restoration and conservation work in local, historic cemeteries at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Preregistration is required for this online lecture. The event is free, but a $5 suggested donation helps LCHA cover costs.

After he retired from a long career at Bath Iron Works, Probert signed up as a volunteer at LCHA’s Pownalborough Court House. He initially helped to install the Pownalborough Court House trail system, which includes an accessible section, that has since become a popular destination for local hikers and joggers. During the time he spent on the Court House grounds, Probert became intrigued by its small cemetery, and he made it a mission to tend to the condition of the stone wall and overhanging branches. Eventually, he signed on as a museum docent, then agreed to be the co-chairperson of the Pownalborough Court House Stewardship Committee and became a valued LCHA trustee, helping to steer the organization. The Dresden resident continued his restoration activities in several other historic cemeteries, conserving one stone at a time.

To register for “One Stone at a Time: Restoration and Conservation of Ancient Burial Grounds,” visit lincolncountyhistory.org and click on “Upcoming Events.”

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, visit the organization’s website or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine).

