BUXTON – David LaBreck, 61, passed away on Jan. 13, 2025 after a 10-year battle with cancer.

He was born in Keene, N.H. on March 4, 1963, a son of Richard LaBreck and Judith (Lawrence) LaBreck. After graduating from Bonny Eagle High School, he went to attend Merchant Marine studies at SMTVC.

He worked for 45 years as a drywall contractor. His dedication and artistic skills in the trade made him one of the best tapers in the southern Maine area.

Dave enjoyed the outdoors and became a master of many of his hobbies, including snowmobiling, ATV riding, boating, hunting, saltwater and freshwater fishing, gathering wild mushrooms, digging clams, making maple syrup, cooking his wild finds while teaching his skills and sharing with his beloved family members and friends.

David was predeceased by his father, Richard LaBreck who passed away May 31, 2022.

Dave is survived by his mother, Judith LaBreck; brother, Brian and his wife, Jennifer of Standish, brother, Timothy and his wife, Patricia of Oxford; nephews and nieces Justin, Katelyn, Nicholas, Emily and Samantha.

Dave’s request to his family was no funeral services or life celebrations. His only request was to have his family spread his ashes at his home in Buxton, and the family home in Sinclair, beside his father’s.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Maine Cancer Society or the Barron Center in Portland, for their support and comfort of Dave in his final weeks.

