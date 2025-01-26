PORTLAND – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of John Paul Romano, 80, on Jan. 20, 2025, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

John was the son of the late Alfredo and Viola (DiBiase) Romano. He was born at Maine General Hospital on Oct. 20, 1944, 20 minutes before his twin brother, James.

John was educated in the Portland schools, starting with Monument St. School and Jack Jr. High School on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High school Class of 1963. Following his graduation, he enrolled and graduated from MVTI (SMCC) in 1965 with an associate’s degree in culinary arts. Already employed part-time in the Dietary Dept. at MMC, John began practicing his culinary skills, advancing to management in the new Food Services Department.

Following retirement, after 53 years of loyal employment at MMC, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and volunteering at Portland Players and Lyric Theaters which he considered to be his other families. When not volunteering, John enjoyed attending the Good Theater, Biddeford City Theater, Maine State Music Theater and Merrill/Ovations.

John volunteered for the Wayside Food programs and served as a member of the Advisory Council at the Department of Vocational Services at Maine Medical Center. He was proud to live on Munjoy Hill all his 80 years in the family home. He was proud of his Italian heritage; he was an at-large member of the sons of Italy as well as a member of the Italian Heritage Center where new friends become another family.

He leaves behind his sister, Rosalie Romano Aube of Westbrook, his brothers Fred (Nancy) of South Portland, his twin brother, James (Lucretia) of Cape Elizabeth; his goddaughter, Mary; nieces Dotty and Beth, nephews Joe, Paul and Chris; great-nieces and nephews Allie, Thomas, Alisha, Ethan, AJ, Sophie, Abby, Joey, Dominic and Katie; and great-great-niece and nephew, Gwendolyn and Benjamin. In addition to family, he leaves behind his best friend, Paul Saucier and his wife, Mary.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, with a committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the

Performing Arts at Good Theater,

631 Stevens Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103;

Portland Players,

420 Cottage Rd.,

South Portland, ME 04106; or

Lyric Theater,

176 Sawyer St.,

South Portland, ME 04106

