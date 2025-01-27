We love a happy hour deal; it’s a great way to enjoy adult beverages and food specials without breaking the bank.

Our newly updated southern Maine happy hour guide features more than 80 spots where you can find deals on drinks and nibbles.

Related Our guide to happy hour specials in southern Maine

Here are eight thirst-quenching and hunger-sating suggestions that we’re raising a glass (and fork) to.

The restaurant’s history dates back to the ’50s. The iconic, 206-foot-long DiMillo’s Floating Restaurant at 25 Long Wharf in Portland opened in 1982. Housed in a former New York car ferry and docked on Portland’s waterfront, the restaurant is a tourist hot spot and certainly popular among locals, especially long-timers.

Happy hour runs from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Select tallboy cans, house wines and well drinks are priced at $6, and you can get a martini or Manhattan cocktail for $7. You can also enjoy a number of snacks for $10 including French onion poutine, buttermilk brined chicken wings and sriracha dusted haddock bites.

The bar at 336 Fore St. in Portland’s Old Port is a classic locals joint. With zero pretense and plenty of cold beer, this is a hangout spot that also gets its fair share of tourist traffic during the peak of summer.

Dock Fore has been open since 1980 and if its walls could talk, we’d likely all be in trouble.

Happy hour runs daily from 3-7 p.m., during which you can get a pint of a few types of beer for $1.95 and margaritas for $4.95. On the weekends, Dock Fore’s happy hour starts at noon and goes until 7 p.m. Sip on a mimosa during those hours for $3.95.

Deweys, at 241 Commercial St. in Portland, was originally on Fore Street before moving to its current location in the 1990s.

Happy hour runs 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drink specials include $3 Shipyard Discovery, $4 Narragansett, $5 well drinks, prosecco and Rekorderlig Cider and $6 Weihenstephaner. On the food front, dig into $4 chips and salsa, $6 pretzels and beer cheese, and $8 chicken tenders and fries, among other nibbles.

The locally owned Italian restaurant at 390 Gorham Road, by the Maine Mall, opened in 2017.

Happy hour runs from 2-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The one caveat is that to get in on the deal, you have to sit at the bar. Half-off deals include four specialty cocktails, draft beers and glasses of wine. Pair these with a selection of five half-off appetizers from a list that includes meatballs, spinach and artichoke dip, crispy polenta frittes, Caesar salad and prosciutto-wrapped deviled eggs.

If you’re at least 21, and looking for some nostalgic fun, Arcadia at 504 Congress St. in Portland is the place to get your fill of video games like Donkey Kong, Galaga, skee-ball and several epic pinball machines.

The retro arcade’s happy hour runs from 5-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and all day Wednesday.

Specials include mix and match nitro shots and Harvey Wallbanger cocktails for $7 along with a beer and shot combo for $8.

Save $4 on all pizza, and get a hot dog (Arcadia has five types on the menu) for half off.

The restaurant in the heart of the Old Port at 37 Wharf St. has a porktastic twist on happy hour.

Happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. seven days a week and the No. 1 reason to hit it is the free bacon.

You can pair the sizzling strips with $2 Bonfire whiskeys, $3 tacos, $4 fries & beer and $5 burgers.

For another countrified version of happy hour, head to Erik’s Church at 824 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. Sometimes you’ll catch live bands performing country and other types of music, but the joint is also a full service restaurant and bar.

Happy hour runs from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Enjoy $5 well cocktails, $3 domestic drafts and $1 off craft beers.

Erik’s Church also has half-off deals on some of the many appetizers, including chicken wings, poutine, nachos and fried cheese curds. Yee-Haw!

For a Mexican twist on happy hour, head to the restaurant at 181 Port Road in Kennebunk.

Happy hour runs from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Staff decides daily what the drink and taco specials will be, but rest assured, your taste buds will be tantalized. The restaurant’s taco menu features eight varieties, including fish, chicken, vegan and carne asada.

Pedro’s mixes six types of margaritas, including strawberry hibiscus, and offers tempting cocktails like the Pomelo Fresco, made with Finlandia grapefruit vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur and fresh grapefruit.

Copy the Story Link