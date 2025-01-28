Since Tony and Laura de Haas moved to Boothbay in 2018, they have been eying the former post office building near Ocean Point Marina, just five homes away from theirs.

After the business suspended its services in 2023, Tony started heading to the shore in the morning to admire the water.

“I wonder what this space could be,” he often wondered — first to himself, then out loud to his wife.

“Right away, I figured it’d be a great spot for an antique gallery,” Laura said. “That might not have been anyone else’s first thought, but when I told Tony, he knew what I meant.”

The de Haas new vintage shop will open on Feb. 10.

Unlike Studio 53 or Gleason Fine Art nearby, East Boothbay Trading Company will feature heirloom art and marine-oriented antiques. It’s chock full of trinkets from the placid fishing village of Port Clyde, the gray-green bulk of Monhegan Island, Nantucket, Boston and beyond.

Advertisement

Although the couple will rent the building, they hope to make it their own — dabbling in e-commerce while slowly building the operation.

“People love Boothbay Harbor,” Laura said. “But East Boothbay is just as impressive. We hope to be a part of this region’s growth and development — attracting more people to the area to enjoy sea views and local dining options.”

Curating antiques, as a couple

Having co-managed the late Linda Bean’s heirloom showcase in Freeport, the couple is well-versed in the New England antiques scene.

“We appreciate British porcelain, fine silver and anything nautical themed,” Laura said. “We also share a passion for waterfront history, which has made this endeavor so much fun because we keep learning.”

With such a similar curation taste, their approach is rather complementary.

Tony brings a background in petrochemical engineering — greeting tasks from a technical perspective. In contrast, Laura brings an artsy flair, having served as the head of the English department for Maine School Administrative District 52.

Advertisement

This has come in handy.

When the couple finally peered behind the boarded-up windows, they discovered that the space was divided by interior walls with large openings where post office boxes had been placed. Unsure how to create a practical gallery layout, they worked together to find a solution.

“It’s a good thing we don’t think the same way,” Laura said.

What could have been a roadblock became a roadmap. Large grid panels were installed to provide hanging wall space, and the couple, interestingly enough, found the layout helpful for creating different rooms — an art gallery, a nautical hardware section and a book nook.

Other than design, the most considerable feat was installing a new floor.

“We want to impress people with some truly fantastic pieces,” Tony said. “That doesn’t mean you must spend thousands of dollars to buy something worthwhile. We have smaller knickknacks from old marine hardware that carry significance but are priced as low as $5–$10.”

Advertisement

Laura agreed. It’s not all about the showstoppers — like the $15,000 Carroll Thayer Berry screen — every curated item in the shop is rare, and whoever buys it likely won’t find it elsewhere.

“The best part is the thrill of discovery,” Laura said. “We hunt for these items at estate, auction and private sales. What makes our shop unique is that it’s not the kind where you come in and buy 10 of something. It’s all one of a kind.”

The couple takes pride in finding unusual, local pieces that often surprise longtime Mainers, such as William Pierce Stubbs’ original paintings, Chelsea clocks or large-scale ship model window displays.

“One of the best parts of having a store is interacting with customers,” Tony said. “I’m sure we’ll learn a great deal about the area and receive insights and items we aren’t aware of.”

Open house and e-commerce details

The de Haases run operations for now, with Tony regularly jumping in his Sprinter van and trekking to New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts to “hunt for treasures.” However, the couple would like to expand and hire more employees if demand allows.

“It’s awesome to do this in our community,” Tony said. “Boothbay is a place we love to be year-round, and we’re excited to have the flag flying in the winter, too, even if only a few people wander in throughout the day.”

Advertisement

The East Boothbay Trading Company at 216 Ocean Point Road in East Boothbay will host an open house on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. From then on, the shop will be open, initially by appointment only.

Those with vintage pieces that may interest the de Haases are encouraged to contact eastboothbaytrading@gmail.com.

The website, which is being revamped, will soon be re-released. In the future, the shop will offer e-commerce options that differentiate shipping options depending on the product. In the meantime, watch @ebbtrading on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Copy the Story Link