A man will serve 15 years in prison for the 2008 death of a Portland fisherman.

Shane Hall, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Jan. 23. Prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious murder charge, which could have entailed more time behind bars.

Hall was also sentenced to four years of probation after his release. If he violates that, he faces another 10 years behind bars.

Hall was one of at least two men who police believe killed Frank Williams more than 15 years ago. Williams was stabbed by a group of people near Kennedy Park just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2008.

Police announced two arrests in 2023, shortly after the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for any information that would help solve Williams’ death.

But the case quickly unraveled. Prosecutors had to drop a murder charge against the second suspect, Khang Tran, because Tran would have been a minor at the time. Hall was 21.

Halls’ attorneys said in court that the tips police received after the FBI reward were conflicting, most coming from people with lengthy criminal histories themselves.

They also said Hall is remorseful and has changed in the last decade while in prison for a 2017 kidnapping cases in Rockland.

“This is not a case of good versus evil,” said defense attorney Andrew Wright. “This is a tragic situation that has obviously had a massive impact on multiple people’s lives.”

Williams was 37 when he died. He had three children at the time of his death — a one-year-old daughter and two sons, including one he never got to meet.

That son, Ryan Zachar, asked Superior Court Justice Deborah Cashman to consider imposing the maximum sentence for manslaughter, 30 years in prison.

Williams’ family also described the pain of knowing the “brutality and senselessness” of his murder, and that others have yet to be convicted for their roles. They have also struggled with how Williams himself was treated after death — police called him a “transient,” family said.

“He did have a home,” said Melody Fournier, the mother of Williams’ daughter. “He wasn’t in it, he was displaced at the time for having issues he needed to work on. But he didn’t have the opportunity to work on himself, to turn his life around.”

Larissa Emery, Williams’ younger sister, described in court her brother’s difficult childhood. As an adult he struggled with substance use disorder — but as a child, he struggled with parents who did not give him the love and support he needed to form trusting relationships with others.

Emery told Hall in court she believed he could have dealt with the same issues. She said she hopes he takes advantage of his short sentence to change for the better.

“You can choose to not let this cycle of pain, violence, criminality and destruction continue,” Emery said. “You can choose not to allow the abuses, poverty and addiction play this narrative.”

