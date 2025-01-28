WINDHAM – Ronald Clyde Walker, 87, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2025, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. He was born on Feb. 28, 1937, in Portland, the son of Clyde H. and Laura M. (York) Walker.

﻿Ronald attended Deering High School, and later enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving honorably from November 1955 to January 1966, with the rank of Sargeant.

﻿He was employed at Maine Hardware, Colonial Supply, and W. L. Blake.

﻿He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a Golden Eagle. He was also a member of the Griffin Club where he made many lifelong friends.

﻿Ronnie and Alice spent many years camping at Kokotosi Campground in Raymond with other neighbors and their families. Ronnie and Alice bowled at Northgate Bowl-Arama for many years. When he retired, he loved building bird houses.

﻿Papa loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sports. He was so proud of his twin grandsons when they enlisted in the Marines. He followed their journey throughout their service.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents, and a twin brother, Roland Walker.

﻿Ronald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice Kilbreth Walker; son, Craig Walker (Lisa) of Gorham, daughter, Lori Cram (Tim) of Gray; four grandchildren, Brent (Cedes), the triplets Ashlee (Colby), Aaron (Jillian), and Caleb (Nicole) Cram; a great grandbaby due in July; two nieces and one nephew.

﻿Visiting hours will be 12-2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be private at Brooklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Portland.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation in Ronald’s name to the:

Boys and Girls Club of South Portland or

American Legion

Post 86

Gray ME

