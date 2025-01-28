BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
Thompson and Peterka became the first pair to score a hat trick in the same game for the Sabres since 2008.
Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for the Bruins who have won five of their past eight games following a six-game winless streak.
Zach Benson also scored for the Sabres and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.
It was Peterka’s first career hat trick and Thompson’s seventh.
TAKEAWAYS
Sabres: Buffalo’s offensive outpouring helped them open a four-game homestand with a win after they went 1-3-0 on their western Canada trip in which they averaged fewer than three goals per game (2.75).
Bruins: The loss to the Sabres cost them an opportunity to move into third place in the Atlantic Division
KEY MOMENT
Thompson’s third goal gave the Sabres a three-goal lead 3:13 into the third period.
KEY STAT
The last time two Sabres scored a hat trick in the same game was Jan. 18, 2008, when Derek Roy and Drew Stafford did it in a 10-1 win against the Atlanta Thrashers.
