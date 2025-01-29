The Maine Celtics ended a four-game G League losing streak in a big way Wednesday night, thrashing the Iowa Wolves 125-95 at the the Portland Expo.
Maine broke to an early lead with a 12-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed.
The Celtics had six players reach double figures, led by Baylor Scheierman’s 20 points. Jay Scrubb added 19 and Anton Watson had 16.
Tristen Newton had 16 points for Iowa (2-11), which has the lowest winning percentage in the G League.
Iowa plays at Maine again on Friday night.
