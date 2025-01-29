Hires, promotions, appointments

Gary Bergeron, a financial adviser and corporate retirement director at Morgan Stanley in Portland, has been promoted to managing director. He has been with the firm since 2009. Catherine Cleale, a financial adviser and certified financial planner, was promoted to associate vice president.

Kaila McCracken was promoted to vice president of business intelligence and analysis at MEMIC. McCracken joined MEMIC in 2017, also serves as chair of the United Way Campaign Committee at MEMIC and is a member of the Finance and Investment Committee of the American Association of State Compensation Funds.

Soren Erwich was hired at OUT Maine as its school engagement coordinator.

Kevin Hadar joined Bayview Dental Associates in Yarmouth as a dentist. He previously practiced in Columbus, Ohio.

Granted

The Foundation for Portland Public Schools was one of three recipients of Kennebec Savings Bank’s 2024 Catalyst Grant, given to organizations to fund transformative community projects. It will be awarded $30,000 over three years, for a total of $90,000 in grant funding.

Midcoast Youth Center was given a $10,000 grant from the Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation for its Compass Afterschool and Summer Programs.

