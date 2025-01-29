Fire crews from nine fire departments responded to a Richmond house fire that left one child with injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home at 450 Main St. just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Richmond Fire Department was the first to arrive and crews found flames and smoke coming from multiple sides of the home.

One male child was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but had to return early Wednesday morning because it had rekindled.

Fire/rescue crews from Bowdoinham, Bowdoin, Woolwich, Topsham, Litchfield, Dresden, Gardner and Wiscasset assisted Richmond.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

