From her earliest memories, Kathleen’s mother, Alice, has been independent. Having raised four children largely on her own, Alice worked until she was 85 and is a fixture in their island community.

But as Alice aged, her vision began to deteriorate. She wanted to continue living independently in the home and community she loved, but she and her kids knew that she needed a helping hand to remain safe and happy.

For the family, that helping hand came from Jim, a Direct Support worker who lives nearby and now visits Alice for a few hours a day, several days a week. He supports her with a variety of household tasks, including shopping and preparing meals. Often the most valuable support is the conversation and camaraderie he provides.

“Jim is my godsend,” Alice said. “I look forward to him every single week.”

“When you’re helping somebody, it feels like you’re in exactly the right spot. And that’s such a good feeling.”

Jim is part of the growing field of Direct Support, ensuring that Mainers with age-related, physical, behavioral, intellectual and cognitive health needs have the support they need to stay safe, independent and empowered to achieve their personal goals.

For Jim, this is the ideal encore career. At 65, he retired from his full-time job, but after two years, he began to feel restless.

“If you have too much time you can overthink things and feel like you’re missing out on something,” he said. “But when you’re helping somebody, it feels like you’re in exactly the right spot. And that’s such a good feeling.”

For Dakota, 24, the steady presence of a Personal Support Specialist, Sonya, has made all the difference in the world. Dakota, who lives with intellectual and developmental disabilities, says that Sonya’s support has allowed him to gain the independence and a sense of connection to the community that he didn’t have before. In addition to assisting with activities of daily living, her support allows him to go to the movies, go to bookstores and do many other activities he loves.

“It makes me feel so happy to be a part of society,” he said. “With her support, I really feel like I’ve been able to flourish.”

To learn more about full-time, part-time and per diem opportunities in your community, go to Mainecareerswithpurpose.org. Follow @MaineCareerswithPurpose on Facebook and Instagram.

Copy the Story Link