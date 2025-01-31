SOUTH PORTLAND — City officials are scrutinizing the ongoing tree removal at Calvary Cemetery that’s intended to clear the runway approach to Portland International Jetport.

The selective tree removal is required under Federal Aviation Administration regulations and has been approved by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, which owns the cemetery, said jetport Director Paul Bradbury.

“We are required to maintain a safe approach and remove any trees that may become obstructions,” Bradbury said Friday. “That requirement extends beyond the boundaries of the jetport to maintain safe flight paths.”

The 726-acre jetport is owned by the city of Portland and extends into South Portland along the Fore River.

South Portland Planning Director Milan Nevajda said Friday that city officials are reviewing the tree project to ensure the jetport hasn’t exceeded FAA requirements or a city permit issued several years ago.

“We need to investigate whether their 2018 approval is valid and covered this scope,” Nevajda said.

Nevajda said code enforcement staff visited the site Thursday, saw that several trees had been removed and issued a stop-work order. However, Bradbury indicated Friday that tree removal was continuing.

Bradbury said the jetport has contracted a tree service to remove certain trees within a 5-acre wooded tract to the rear of the cemetery, which stretches from Broadway toward Interstate 295 and Long Creek.

Bradbury said he didn’t know how many trees would be removed as the project continues in the weeks ahead. Tree workers are accessing the woods from Dawson Street at the request of the diocese, he said.

The project has all necessary permits, including from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the city of South Portland, Bradbury said. The latter was issued in 2019, he said.

