Law enforcement has started to release more details about what happened at the Maine Mall Wednesday afternoon when one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

South Portland police are planning to hold a news conference to discuss the shooting at 10:30 a.m. at its headquarters.

Here’s what we know:

Police have identified the suspect as Ahmed Basheer Awad, 20, of Westbrook, and issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

According to police, Awad was seen on surveillance video leaving through the food court exit at about 3:45 p.m., about 15 minutes before South Portland police first alerted the community.

As of Thursday morning, Awad has not been located.

Only one person was injured. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg and underwent surgery Wednesday night. They are expected to survive, according to South Portland Police Chief Chief Daniel Ahern.

The shooting prompted store employees and shoppers to shelter in place for several hours while police searched the building.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Christopher Todd at 207-799-5511 Ext. 7448, or Detective Jeff Levesque at 207-799-5511 Ext. 7435. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 207-347-4100.

This story will be updated.

