MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION BETTER NEWSPAPER CONTEST
The 2018 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards were announced Oct. 20 at Sunday River. Here are the Portland Press Herald’s award-winning stories, columns, projects and photography.
-
Cops & Courts
Man convicted of 1989 Portland murder granted bail after star witness recants
The unprecedented decision comes after a legally blind witness from Anthony Sanborn's 1992 murder trial says detectives 'basically told me what to say' on the stand.
-
Local & State
Why a life-saving drug still isn’t at hand: Bureaucracy
Twice Maine lawmakers have OK'd the purchase of Narcan, a heroin overdose antidote, without a prescription, but Gov. Paul LePage and the state's pharmacy regulators won't publish the rules that sanction its sale.
-
Local & State
A young survivor finds a refuge in Maine
A dog attack when he was 8 altered Joshua Dixon's life forever. But it's how the 18-year-old Portland art school freshman has adapted since that makes him stand out.
-
Cops & Courts
Loved ones believe mental illness led Chance Baker to bad decisions – and into the sights of a gun
Before he died in a police-involved shooting a year ago in Portland, the 22-year-old methodically slipped away from family and friends, from jobs and homes.
-
Lost
Community in crisis: Battle against opioids rages in beaten-down Sanford
Its economic strife and its proximity to the Massachusetts drug trade put the York County city in the cross hairs of the crisis. But forces within Sanford are stepping up and fighting back.
-
Beach to Beacon
B2B Maine winner collapses shy of finish, then ‘I felt someone pick me up’
Jesse Orach gets assistance from runner-up Robert Gomez for a dramatic victory in the men's race, and Emily Durgin wins the women's division.
-
Sports
For small-town team, it’s more than just a baseball game
Fans of the Sanford Mainers develop a bond with players during the summer baseball season.
-
Politics
Luxury hotels, fine dining for LePage on taxpayers’ dime
Some of the $35,000 spent by the governor and staff in D.C. is reimbursed, but he withholds details on expenses and dozens of ‘private appointments.’
-
Local & State
Abuse reports, deaths, fall through the cracks in DHHS system
Families can't count on a complex reporting system to work properly, imperiling adults with developmental disabilities who are vulnerable to abuse and neglect.
-
Schools and Education
Wave of immigrants brings ‘richness,’ rapid change to Maine’s classrooms
Data reflect how racial diversity that was initially clustered in bigger cities like Portland and Lewiston is moving into smaller towns and suburbs.
-
Sports
Deering High may be first U.S. school to offer athletic hijabs
The Portland school is offering the lightweight headscarves for female Muslim athletes.
-
Green Plate Special
For a healthier planet, blessed are the local cheesemakers
Pair Maine-made cheeses with a colorful cranberry, ginger and lemon chutney.
-
Local & State
Cheverus victims seek the justice they never received
At Cheverus, they were taught moral responsibility, but victims of alleged abuse by a former teacher say they're still waiting for the school and the Jesuit community to practice what they preach.
-
Local & State
Lost: Heroin’s killer grip on Maine’s people
-
Local & State
Maine’s new immigrants: 12 people share their pain, joy, fears and aspirations
Whether it's a man fleeing war, a solitary child or workers who stay seasonally, they all come in search of a full life. This special report reveals extraordinary personal journeys, examines our history and explores the data behind multiple pathways to America.