Cops & Courts Man convicted of 1989 Portland murder granted bail after star witness recants The unprecedented decision comes after a legally blind witness from Anthony Sanborn's 1992 murder trial says detectives 'basically told me what to say' on the stand.

Local & State Why a life-saving drug still isn’t at hand: Bureaucracy Twice Maine lawmakers have OK'd the purchase of Narcan, a heroin overdose antidote, without a prescription, but Gov. Paul LePage and the state's pharmacy regulators won't publish the rules that sanction its sale.

Local & State A young survivor finds a refuge in Maine A dog attack when he was 8 altered Joshua Dixon's life forever. But it's how the 18-year-old Portland art school freshman has adapted since that makes him stand out.

Cops & Courts Loved ones believe mental illness led Chance Baker to bad decisions – and into the sights of a gun Before he died in a police-involved shooting a year ago in Portland, the 22-year-old methodically slipped away from family and friends, from jobs and homes.

Lost Community in crisis: Battle against opioids rages in beaten-down Sanford Its economic strife and its proximity to the Massachusetts drug trade put the York County city in the cross hairs of the crisis. But forces within Sanford are stepping up and fighting back.

Beach to Beacon B2B Maine winner collapses shy of finish, then ‘I felt someone pick me up’ Jesse Orach gets assistance from runner-up Robert Gomez for a dramatic victory in the men's race, and Emily Durgin wins the women's division.