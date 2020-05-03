Sponsored

No matter the day, the situation or the care specialty, nurses across Maine work tirelessly to keep people as safe and as healthy as possible. They are staunch advocates for their patients, expert and efficient multitaskers and compassionate caregivers to family and friends. We are proud to celebrate National Nurses Week every year. This year, during an unprecedented public health crisis, we wanted to shine an even brighter light on these professionals. So this year, we invited our readers to share their messages of gratitude to the nurses in their lives and were overwhelmed with the responses. Here are some of those letters. To those that wrote in, thank you for sharing your stories with all of us. To nurses in our lives who have cared for us and our loved ones over the years—thank you.