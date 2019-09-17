Unsung champs of carbon capture, small Maine woodlots can have big impact
Fires in the Amazon this summer have increased global awareness of the role of rainforests in tempering climate change. Less appreciated is the carbon storage capacity of forests like Maine's.
Maine finally addressing climate change in the gulf
For eight years, state government did little to deal with the impacts of a warming Gulf of Maine. That's starting to change.
Waters off the coast of Maine vulnerable to changing climate
Warming within the swirling ocean depths of the Gulf of Maine has implications for all life and livelihoods within the ecosystem. Scientists, fishermen and aquaculturists brace for challenges.
The newspaper will publish a series on climate change in Maine as part of a cooperative international media effort to focus attention on the issue on the eve of a critical UN Climate Summit.
Children, pregnant people and the elderly are the most at risk from extreme weather and heat – but the impact is already felt across every specialty of medicine.