Maine’s best-known retailer, L.L. Bean, has signed a contract with The VIA Agency, to handle its promotions and advertising campaign.

VIA, itself a Maine-based company with a national profile, is now L.L. Bean’s agency of record. The announcement was made Wednesday by L.L. Bean, which said it conducted a national search for a company to handle its advertising and marketing functions as it positions itself for growth.

“Since the publishing of our very first catalog, letting consumers know what L.L. Bean is all about has been almost as important as the products we make,” said Chris McDonough, senior vice president, and chief brand officer at L.L. Bean, in the release announcing partnership. “We need a partner who not only possesses creative and strategic talent, but one who intimately understands what the L.L. Bean brand stands for. VIA meets that high standard.”

VIA had been working with L.L. Bean on a branding campaign for the past year. It was through that effort that “the brands realized a synergy and aligned on a common strategic vision,” according to the release.

The first VIA advertising campaign for Bean is expected to roll out this summer.

