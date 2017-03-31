A truck driver from Grand Junction, Colorado was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release for transporting child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday.

Federal agents in Maine discovered that Anthony Derrico, 36, posted images of child pornography to an online chat group in May 2016.

In an online conversation with an agent, Derrico expressed interest in child pornography, and sent the agent three images of child pornography.

Derrico, a truck driver, was en route to Texas from Idaho, and was subsequently arrested in Laredo, Texas in his truck. Memory cards seized from his vehicle contained numerous images of child pornography. He was also fined $10,000 during his sentencing by Judge George Z. Singal.

