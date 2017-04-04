Portland-based information technology services provider Systems Engineering is expanding the company and opening an office in Manchester, New Hampshire, in response to increased demand for its services in the region.

The company, founded in 1988, said Tuesday that the new office employs six full-time staff members. Over the past year, Systems Engineering has expanded its workforce by 17 percent and now has a total of 145 employees, including some in New Hampshire.

The new location will help the company continue to recruit IT professionals with sales, engineering and consulting expertise in the region, it said.

“As we’ve seen our client base grow in New Hampshire, it was important that we open a local office so that we could strengthen existing relationships and develop new partnerships,” said Craig Tribuno, president of Systems Engineering, in a news release. “Although our technology allows us to serve clients from anywhere at any time, face-to-face relationships are incredibly valuable. Our new office will allow us to better serve our clients and bring our philosophy and service-oriented culture to New Hampshire.”

The company’s services include network design implementation, installation and monitoring, managed services, consulting, information security, governance and compliance, cloud services and outsourced IT services. Its staff includes network engineers, managed security professionals, project managers and account managers.

